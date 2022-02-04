Thousands of Sudanese defy tear gas to march against coup

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse thousands of demonstrators demanding justice for 79 people killed following last year’s military coup, an AFP correspondent said.
In the capital Khartoum, protesters used rocks to build makeshift barriers blocking roads, while across the Nile river in North Khartoum, crowds of over 2,000 people chanted slogans against the security forces.
In Omdurman, the capital’s twin city, some 5,000 people gathered outside the home of 27-year-old Mohammed Yussef, a protester who died after he was shot in the chest during rallies on Sunday.
More than three months after the October 25 takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the troubled northeast African country, defiant mass rallies demanding a restoration of the transition to civilian rule show few signs of abating.
BERLIN: A Russian scientist accused of spying for Moscow on Europe’s Ariane space rocket programme while working at...
CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom: A Cambridge University college on Thursday faced claims of "misinformation" as it battles...
KABUL: A private library Fayazi Library, located in the western edge of Afghan capital Kabul, has launched a book...
PHNOM PENH: Myanmar’s junta suffered a fresh diplomatic blow on Thursday as regional bloc Asean barred its top...
KYIV: Up to two million people living along the front line in eastern Ukraine risk displacement if the festering...
PARIS: Jean-Marie Le Pen, a French far-right veteran whose daughter is hoping to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in...
Comments