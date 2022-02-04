Cambridge college accused of ‘misinformation’ over memorial

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom: A Cambridge University college on Thursday faced claims of "misinformation" as it battles in court to remove a memorial to a major benefactor with ties to slavery.

Jesus College wants to relocate a plaque from its chapel commemorating Tobias Rustat, saying the memorial upsets students and puts off worshippers due to his role as an investor in slave-trafficking.

This week it is hosting rare Church of England court hearings in the chapel, which will come up with a decision after weighing the views of the college and its opponents. The hearings, expected to end on Friday or Saturday, are likely to become a test case in the issue of "contested heritage".