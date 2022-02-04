Cambridge college accused of ‘misinformation’ over memorial

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom: A Cambridge University college on Thursday faced claims of "misinformation" as it battles in court to remove a memorial to a major benefactor with ties to slavery.
Jesus College wants to relocate a plaque from its chapel commemorating Tobias Rustat, saying the memorial upsets students and puts off worshippers due to his role as an investor in slave-trafficking.
This week it is hosting rare Church of England court hearings in the chapel, which will come up with a decision after weighing the views of the college and its opponents. The hearings, expected to end on Friday or Saturday, are likely to become a test case in the issue of "contested heritage".
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse thousands of demonstrators demanding justice...
BERLIN: A Russian scientist accused of spying for Moscow on Europe’s Ariane space rocket programme while working at...
KABUL: A private library Fayazi Library, located in the western edge of Afghan capital Kabul, has launched a book...
PHNOM PENH: Myanmar’s junta suffered a fresh diplomatic blow on Thursday as regional bloc Asean barred its top...
KYIV: Up to two million people living along the front line in eastern Ukraine risk displacement if the festering...
PARIS: Jean-Marie Le Pen, a French far-right veteran whose daughter is hoping to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in...
Comments