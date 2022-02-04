French far-right leader Le Pen in hospital

PARIS: Jean-Marie Le Pen, a French far-right veteran whose daughter is hoping to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in elections just over two months away, has been hospitalised after a "minor" stroke, aides said on Thursday.

Le Pen, 93, was admitted to hospital late Wednesday as a "precaution" and is expected to return home this weekend, his longtime adviser Lorrain de Saint Affrique told AFP. "Medical exams have shown there’s no immediate risk," he said, adding that the "minor" attack occurred during a dinner Monday at his home outside Paris, which saw him lose his vision "for a minute or a minute and a half."

A friend who is a doctor watched over him until a medical appointment on Wednesday, which came just after an interview with AFP journalists who noticed no apparent health issues with the former soldier and leader of the National Front.

His daughter Marine Le Pen has taken over the party, rebranding it the National Rally in a bid to distance herself from her father’s provocative outbursts and alleged anti-Semitism. For decades the elder Le Pen waged a nationalist battle against France’s political establishment, accusing it of being too soft on immigration and of diluting French national identity in its acceptance of greater European integration.

His biggest victory came in 2002, when he surprised most of France by outflanking the sitting Socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin to reach the second round of the French presidential vote, which he went on to lose to Jacques Chirac.