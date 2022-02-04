Kremlin urges US to ‘stop escalating tensions’

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday urged the United States to stop inflaming tensions after Washington sent several thousand troops to bolster Nato forces in eastern Europe amid the Ukraine crisis.

"We are constantly urging our American partners to stop escalating tensions on the European continent," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Unfortunately, Americans are continuing to do it," he said, adding that the most recent deployment of US troops to bolster Nato forces in Europe only worsened tensions.

With Russia refusing to pull back 100,000 troops poised on Ukraine’s borders, 1,000 US soldiers in Germany are being sent to Romania, and another 2,000 stationed in the United States are being flown to Germany and Poland.

"Obviously, these are not the steps aimed at de-escalating tensions, on the contrary, these are actions that lead to an increase in tensions," Peskov said. Therefore, he added, Russia’s concerns over Nato’s eastward expansion and US troop deployment are "absolutely clear, absolutely justified." "Any measures taken by Russia to ensure its own security and interests are also within reason," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Western powers have been engaged in intense diplomatic efforts -- coupled with the threat of sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle -- to deter what they fear to be a looming invasion of Ukraine, despite strenuous denials from Moscow.

The United States on Wednesday deployed several thousand troops to bolster Nato forces in eastern Europe, as the leaders of France and Germany flagged trips to Moscow to address Western fears of an invasion of Ukraine.

"As long as (President Vladimir Putin) is acting aggressively, we are going to make sure we reassure our Nato allies in eastern Europe that we’re there," President Joe Biden said after the deployments were announced.

In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said the move would make it harder for a compromise between the two sides, calling the US deployments "destructive steps, which increase military tension and reduce scope for political decision."

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday he would soon travel to Moscow to discuss the crisis, while France’s President Emmanuel Macron said a similar trip may be in the cards -- depending on upcoming talks with other world leaders.

Biden and Macron pledged to coordinate their response to the crisis in a phone call on Wednesday, while the French leader’s office said he would be talking to Putin again on Thursday evening.

In Washington, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stressed that the US troop movements were to demonstrate commitment to the Nato alliance, and that no American soldiers would be sent to fight in Ukraine, which is not a Nato member.

But that is unlikely to assuage Putin, who has accused the United States and Nato of seeking to "contain" Russia by placing troops and strategic arms on its border. "Ukraine itself is just a tool to achieve this goal," Putin said on Tuesday in his first major comments in weeks on the crisis.

Putin has demanded guarantees that Ukraine will not join Nato, and has implicitly threatened the former Soviet state with the massive military buildup. Russia also wants Nato and the United States to foreswear the deployment of missile systems near Russia’s borders and to pull back Nato forces in eastern Europe.

Putin has left the door open to talks, saying he was studying Western proposals set out last month in response to Russia’s demands, and that he hoped that "in the end we will find a solution."