N Ireland leader to resign

LONDON: Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan is expected to announce his resignation, media reported on Thursday, after a renewed row over post-Brexit trade in the province.

BBC, Sky News and the domestic Press Association news agency quoted an unnamed Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) source as saying Givan could quit as early as Thursday afternoon. There was no immediate official confirmation from the DUP, which is Northern Ireland’s largest pro-British unionist party.