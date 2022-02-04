UAE-trained Giants put brakes on Yemen’s Huthi rebels

DUBAI: The UAE-trained Giants Brigades in Yemen has this year inflicted heavy losses on the Huthi rebels, disrupting their efforts to seize a city key that could determine the outcome of the war.
The militia has made significant advances in the oil-rich province of Shabwa, bordering the Marib region whose capital city of the same name is the government’s last northern stronghold.
Their gains have prompted the Huthis to launch a series of attacks on the United Arab Emirates, opening a new front in Yemen’s seven-year war. Here are some facts on the Giants Brigades, which is part of a Saudi-led military coalition backing the government against the rebels:
The Giants Brigades was established in 2015 on Yemen’s western coast after the Saudi-led coalition’s intervention that same year. According to Yemeni military sources, more than 30,000 fighters -- most of them former army personnel -- joined its ranks to repel a Huthi advance in the country. In 2019, the Emirates announced a redeployment from Yemen but remained an influential player.
