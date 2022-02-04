Myanmar junta files eleventh corruption charge against Suu Kyi

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta has filed an eleventh corruption charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, it said on Thursday, the latest in a slew of indictments against the Nobel laureate who faces more than 150 years in prison.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the February 1 coup last year that triggered mass protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent with more than 1,500 civilians killed, according to a local monitoring group.

She has already been sentenced to six years in jail for incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law -- although she will remain under house arrest while she fights other charges.

Police filed a further corruption charge against Suu Kyi for allegedly receiving $550,000 as a donation for a charity foundation named after her mother, the junta’s information team said in a statement. Each corruption charge carries a possible 15-year jail term.

Suu Kyi is already on trial for breaching the official secrets act -- where she is accused alongside detained Australian academic Sean Turnell -- as well as several other corruption-related charges.