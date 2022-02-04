S Korean rivals land in ‘unlikeable’ election

SEOUL: Going by opinion polls, the two leading candidates for South Korea's presidency have a big problem - their disapproval ratings are so high that the March 9 vote has been dubbed the "unlikeable election".
Started by pundits and popularised by the media, the name has stuck, and even the candidates shamefacedly acknowledge the ugly image they've helped create. Voters wanting to hear what they will do about runaway property prices and the widening income inequality in Asia's fourth largest economy have been disappointed by election campaigns that have stooped to vicious personal attacks.
"I know people are worried about intensifying back-to-back negative campaigns," Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party candidate, said during a news conference last week in which he pledged to focus more on policy issues.
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse thousands of demonstrators demanding justice...
BERLIN: A Russian scientist accused of spying for Moscow on Europe’s Ariane space rocket programme while working at...
CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom: A Cambridge University college on Thursday faced claims of "misinformation" as it battles...
KABUL: A private library Fayazi Library, located in the western edge of Afghan capital Kabul, has launched a book...
PHNOM PENH: Myanmar’s junta suffered a fresh diplomatic blow on Thursday as regional bloc Asean barred its top...
KYIV: Up to two million people living along the front line in eastern Ukraine risk displacement if the festering...
Comments