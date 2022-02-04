S Korean rivals land in ‘unlikeable’ election

SEOUL: Going by opinion polls, the two leading candidates for South Korea's presidency have a big problem - their disapproval ratings are so high that the March 9 vote has been dubbed the "unlikeable election".

Started by pundits and popularised by the media, the name has stuck, and even the candidates shamefacedly acknowledge the ugly image they've helped create. Voters wanting to hear what they will do about runaway property prices and the widening income inequality in Asia's fourth largest economy have been disappointed by election campaigns that have stooped to vicious personal attacks.

"I know people are worried about intensifying back-to-back negative campaigns," Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party candidate, said during a news conference last week in which he pledged to focus more on policy issues.