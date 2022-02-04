WHO sees pause, even end of pandemic for Europe

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organisation on Thursday offered Europe hope of a "long period of tranquility" and even "enduring peace" in the war on coronavirus, with a growing list of nations lifting almost all Covid curbs.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge spoke of "a ceasefire that could bring us enduring peace", with high vaccination rates, the milder Omicron variant and the end of winter in sight.

"This context leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquility," he told reporters. This was "not to say that (the pandemic) is now all over", but "there is a singular opportunity to take control of the transmission", he added.

"Even with a more virulent variant (than Omicron) it is possible to respond to new variants that will inevitably emerge -- without re-installing the kind of disruptive measures we needed before", Kluge said.

He cautioned that the optimistic scenario required countries to pursue vaccination campaigns and surveillance to detect new variants. Sweden joined the move towards scrapping most coronavirus restrictions, setting February 9 as the date with the pandemic entering a "whole new phase".

Stockholm will end 11:00 pm closing for bars and restaurants, and limits on crowd numbers. Vaccine passes for indoor events will go and face masks will no longer be recommended on crowded public transport. "The pandemic is not over, but we are entering a whole new phase," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced.

Her Health Minister Lena Hallengren said the government would remain "vigilant" about the pandemic’s progress. Sweden made headlines early in the pandemic for choosing to not impose lockdowns.

With over 16,000 fatalities so far, its death toll is in line with the European average, but is far higher than those of neighbouring Norway, Finland and Denmark. After Britain and Ireland, Copenhagen on Tuesday lifted most domestic Covid-19 restrictions, followed later in the day by Norway.

Meanwhile, India's federal government has issued modified guidelines on the reopening of educational institutions in different parts of the country, officials said Thursday. According to the federal Education Ministry, states have to decide if parental consent is needed by schools for allowing physical classes.

"The state governments may decide at their level whether their schools are required to take the consent of the parents of the students for attending the physical classes," the ministry guidelines said. The ministry said gatherings and congregations at schools should be allowed in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the state.