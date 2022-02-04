 
Friday February 04, 2022
Lahore

PU Geography awareness walk

February 04, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Department of Geography organised an awareness walk about Geography from the department to the Vice-Chancellor Office. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Chairman Department of Geography Prof Dr Safdar Ali Sherazi, faculty members and students participated in the walk. They were holding placards with various slogans about the importance of Geography.

