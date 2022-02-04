NCHR member inspects District Jail

LAHORE:Naeem Ashraf, Member (Punjab) National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) visited District Jail Lahore on Thursday. He inspected the kitchen, hospital, rehabilitation ward, the ward in which those charged with blasphemy are kept, adolescent ward and the school. He directed the staff to improve upon the education being imparted to young prisoners. He had a one-to-one meeting with all the prisoners and enquired about their crimes and their appeals in detail. He said that the NCHR will approach the authority concerned to expedite the trials and appeals of prisoners.