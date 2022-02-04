NCHR member inspects District Jail

LAHORE:Naeem Ashraf, Member (Punjab) National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) visited District Jail Lahore on Thursday. He inspected the kitchen, hospital, rehabilitation ward, the ward in which those charged with blasphemy are kept, adolescent ward and the school. He directed the staff to improve upon the education being imparted to young prisoners. He had a one-to-one meeting with all the prisoners and enquired about their crimes and their appeals in detail. He said that the NCHR will approach the authority concerned to expedite the trials and appeals of prisoners.
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Department of Geography organised an awareness walk about Geography from the department...
LAHORE:The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's has proposed Rs2.5 per pill price of the fever drug, Paracetamol,...
LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan...
LAHORE:A meeting to review matters pertaining to Lahore Waste Management Company was held under Minister Local...
LAHORE:The educational curricula should be purged of contents that breed hatred towards any religious belief besides...
LAHORE:The education technology company Storykit in collaboration with the French Embassy, launched the Urdu version...
Comments