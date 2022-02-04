Govt urged to fix paracetamol pill price at 25 paisa

LAHORE:The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP) has proposed Rs2.5 per pill price of the fever drug, Paracetamol, while DRAP’s act of advertising it under a specific brand name is reprehensible.

These views were expressed at a PMA, Lahore meeting held under the chairmanship of Prof Ashraf Nizami, President PMA Lahore, at PMA House on Thursday. The PMA has demanded the government use its discretion to fix the price of the drug at 25 paisa per pill, and any medical store that collects more than that price, strict action should be taken and store should be sealed.