Buzdar govt’s 3 years termed revolutionary

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar, terming last three years of Buzdar government revolutionary in terms of development, has said that newly-introduced policies and administrative improvements in Irrigation Department would benefit the people and agriculture through steps like rehabilitation of barrages and canal system, storage and recycling of water in river wells.

He stated that the PTI government had started the Jalalpur Canal Project at a cost of Rs32 billion which would irrigate some 175,000 acres in Jhelum and Khushab Districts, while the Greater Thal Canal Project would irrigate about 300,000 acres in Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Muzaffargarh and Jhang Districts. At the same time, the transmission capacity of SMB Link Canal is being increased from 13,000 cusecs, he maintained.