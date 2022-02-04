Steps to improve LWMC working discussed

LAHORE:A meeting to review matters pertaining to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was held under Minister Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed here on Thursday.

Secretary, Local Government, Dr Naeem Rauf, Commissioner, Lahore Division, Muhammad Usman, LWMC CEO Rafia Haider and other officers from Urban Unit, SMU, Finance, Law and other departments were present.

Suggestions for improving the performance and legal frame work Order of LWMC came under discussion in the meeting. Secretary Dr Naeem Rauf said legal and operational committees are being notified to finalise the outsourced model of waste management companies. These companies will present their recommendations in next two weeks.

As per the vision of the CM, another step was taken by the LWMC to brighten up the city during a month-long cleaning campaign. Door to door waste collection has been launched in different areas of the city. Deputy CEO, LWMC, Munir Hussain Chopra visited Garden Town to monitor working of door-to-door waste collection.

LWMC CEO Rafia Hider directed the operations team to ensure 100pc access to respective areas and regular waste collection from each home. Rafia Haider said mobile numbers of cleaning staff and time of vehicles have been handed over to the coordinators of the respective areas. She added that there will be no compromise on door-to-door service. In case of any complaint citizen can dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use Clean Lahore mobile application, she said.