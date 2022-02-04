Official denies reports on co-education restriction

LAHORE:Following severe criticism on social media, Directorate of Public Instruction (Colleges) Punjab on Thursday clarified that there was no condition of submitting affidavit of “no co-education” by private colleges to launch different academic programmes.

Earlier it was widely reported that the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab had imposed a ban on “co-education” in private colleges of the province. It is pertinent to mention here that there was no new notification about the ban on co-education in private colleges. However, a checklist of DPI Colleges, an attached department of the HED Punjab, had one clause under which private colleges were required to submit an affidavit of “no co-education” for registration to start Intermediate, Associate Degree Programme (ADP) and Postgraduate programmes. Sources in the HED and DPI Colleges said that despite the 2010 checklist had this condition, it was not implemented in letter and spirit.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz also took to social media to explain that no notification about banning “co-education” in colleges was issued by the HED.

Talking to The News DPI Colleges Dr Ashiq Hussain said that in order to remove confusion a fresh checklist had been prepared and now there was no such condition of submitting “no co-education” affidavit by private colleges. He said a notification had also been issued in this regard. He added a new updated proforma was available on the HED website.