18 welfare schemes for miners approved

LAHORE:The 52nd meeting of Miners Welfare Board Punjab was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Secretary for Mines & Minerals Department Amir Ijaz Akbar on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner Riaz Ch and other board members. The meeting approved 18 schemes for the welfare of miners. A minimum wage of Rs20,000 has been fixed for coal miners. During the training, miners will be given Rs2000 daily stipend. The stipend limit for student uniforms has been increased from Rs2,500 to Rs4,000. Free uniforms will be provided to trainees at Miners Vocational Institute, Dandot Chakwal.

State-of-the-art classrooms for playgroup education will be established in Mines Labour Welfare schools. Approval was also given for construction of 10 new posts of Medic and Paramedic staff for Mines Labour Welfare Hospital, Choa Syedan Shah, Chakwal district, MLW Complex and residence for mines medical officer at Khushab. Head Office Lahore also approved the new post of Director (Works).