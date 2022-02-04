IG orders special training of police drivers

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for special training of police drivers to save police vehicles from accidents.

He was presiding over a meeting on departmental affairs of the Motor Transport Wing at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday. The IGP said that two-week special training course would be started and police drivers of all districts would complete the training session in phases. He said that in the first phase, two master trainers from each district would conduct the training course in Motor Transport Wing Punjab and these master trainers would be given refresher course on other modern practices, including physical and psychological tests. He said that after drivers, special training would be started to enhance the efficiency of all mechanics of Punjab Police so that the department could carry out the maintenance work of the available vehicles in an efficient manner. DIG Telecommunication and Transport Punjab briefed the IGP Punjab about the drivers’ training plan. The meeting was attended by Additional IG Welfare & Finance, Additional IG Logistics, DIG Tele & Transport, AIG Welfare & Finance and SSP MT among other officers.

SSPs visit PSCA: Newly-posted SSPs in Punjab police from other provinces visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Qurban Lines here on Thursday. The 14-member delegation was briefed on the functions and structure of the project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by shift commander. The officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them. The officers were briefed as to how an intelligent traffic management system works in reducing traffic violations and ultimately road crashes. They were informed as to how the data can be used for accidents’ analysis and possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly. They appreciated the conflation of various emergency response helplines, under a universal SOS number 15, in-line with international standards and practices. They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab, seeking emulation across Pakistan. Such projects ensure optimum security thresholds as they employ the latest technologies and advanced gadgets when preempting or combating crime, they added.