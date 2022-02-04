World Cancer Day today: Closing care gap for cancer patients possible

LAHORE:Acting CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres (SKMCH&RC) Dr Aasim Yusuf has said that closing the care gap for cancer patients in Pakistan is possible; he remarked in connection with World Cancer Day, marked on February 4 each year by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) with the aim to create awareness around the disease and treatment options.

This year, the theme of the campaign is “Close the Care Gap”, which focuses on addressing disparities in cancer care. The UICC reports that nearly 70 percent of deaths due to cancer occur in low and middle income countries, such as Pakistan.

UICC is also organising a full day of streaming live content via social media on February 4 (today). The live event will feature participants leading the battle against cancer around the world, including cancer survivors and members of the global cancer community. SKMCH&RC is the only representative from Pakistan to the global platform this year and will be featured in the live content session on Friday. Dr Aasim Yusuf said: “Cancer patients in our region face numerous challenges in accessing care, including a paucity of cancer facilities, having to travel long distances to receive care and, most importantly, the prohibitively high cost of treatment, in particular of cancer chemotherapy drugs. However, over the past 27 years, we have demonstrated that closing the care gap for cancer patients in Pakistan is possible”.

LGH: An Edhi ambulance service centre has been set up at Lahore General Hospital (LGH). Post Graduate Medical Institute and Amir-ud-Din Medical College Principal Professor Dr Al-freed Zafar inaugurated the centre. LGH MS Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti, Edhi Ambulance Lahore Zone In-charge Faisal Jalal, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Sheraz Niazi, Anwar Sultana, Rana Pervaiz, doctors and others were present. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Al-freed Zafar said Abdul Sattar Edhi has brought good name for Pakistan at all over the world and due to his selfless services to the suffering humanity, he established largest ambulance service under Edhi Foundation.

He said his unparalleled ambulance service was working day and night to serve everyone irrespective of race, color and religion. He said it is commendable that a large number of philanthropists in Pakistan are serving the suffering humanity with sincerity and honesty. MS Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti said the establishment of Edhi Ambulance centre at LGH is a very welcoming development.