Campaign to educate students on electoral process

LAHORE:Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organised a seminar at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday to raise awareness among students about the importance of voting.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi hosted the seminar which was addressed by District Election Commissioner Lahore Syed Basit Ali, ECP Director Media Coordination Qiratul Ain Fatima, Senior Public Relations Officer Huda Ali Gohar and Deputy Director Gender Affairs Maham Qadir. Speaking on the occasion, the ECP senior officials said that the Election Commission had initiated a campaign in educational institutions to educate the youth of Pakistan about the electoral process, voter registration and the importance of voting. They said that the inclusion of eunuchs, persons with special abilities and minorities in the electoral process was also the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission for which they had taken various effective measures.

“ECP also launched a national identity card and voter registration campaign for women in partnership with NADRA to close the gender gap in the number of male and female voters on the electoral rolls, which has covered 83 districts of Pakistan since 2017,” they said.

Prof Zaidi told students that they were the architects of the nation and their understanding of the politics and participation in the electoral process were of utmost importance for the democratic future of the country. He appreciated the steps taken by the Election Commission and assured of his cooperation for the campaign on voter awareness. He pointed out the need that the youth under the age of 35 must realise the importance of their voting power. He asked students to work as volunteers in their social circles and raise awareness about importance of voting.

Addressing the participants, Syed Basit Ali said the Election Commission had recently started the work of reviewing the electoral rolls for the preparation of a transparent and comprehensive voter list. “The upcoming Punjab local bodies and general elections 2023 will be held on revised electoral rolls,” he added. He informed that under the Electoral Law 2017, any voter can apply to register to vote at the temporary or permanent address on his / her identity card. Therefore, he appealed to all participants to register their vote and be sure to verify the correct address by sending your identity card number to 8300 via mobile message.

Photo exhibition: Punjab University’s College of Art and Design (CAD) organised a photo exhibition on the theme of "Canvas and Colleagues". The inaugural ceremony was attended by First Lady Samina Alvi while CAD Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, Dr Naila Amir, former Principal Dr Rahat Naveed Masood, Athar Tahir, faculty members and students participated in the event.

In her speech, Mrs Alvi praised the talent of the artists and appreciated the role of Punjab University in encouraging young talent. She also lauded the efforts of Dr Sumera Jawad and Dr Naela Amir for promotion of art in Pakistan. Purpose of the exhibition was to provide a platform for the visual journey of “Dabbistan Painting”, which started in 1940, to provide art lovers and students with an insight into the history of Pakistani painting.