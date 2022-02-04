More rain forecast

LAHORE:Light rain hit the provincial capital here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain slowed down traffic on roads while Wasa administration and officials were seen patrolling different areas to clear stagnant rainwater. However, no major water accumulation was reported until filing of this report.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting northeastern areas of the country and likely to move eastward during next 12 to 18 hours. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts. However, rain with snow over the hills was expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Rainfall was also recorded in several cities, including Muzaffarabad (Airport 16mm, City 14mm), Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 11, Kotli 05, Murree 11, Lahore (City 07, Airport 06), Islamabad (Zero Point 04, Saidpur 02, Bokra, Airport 01), Sialkot (City 05, Airport 04), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 03, Shamsabad 02), Narowal 03, Jhelum, Mangla 02, Gujrat, Kasur, Toba Tek Singh, Okara 01, Kakul 10, Balakot 07, Malam Jabba 03, Parachinar 02, Bagrote 03, Astore 02 and Skardu 01 while snowfall was recorded at Murree, Bagrote, Malam Jabba, Skardu and Astore. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 8.8°C and maximum was 17°C.