14 booked over false complaints against cops

LAHORE:Police have taken action against those who lodged false and baseless complaints against police personnel at different platforms.

SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed on the directions of CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev conducted an inquiry and cases have been registered against 14 people for filing false complaints. SSP Ejaz Rasheed listened to complainants and ensured transparency and merit during the inquiry process. He said personal grudge, enmity and interests were observed behind the complaints only to blackmail and pressurise the police personnel. According to a spokesperson for Lahore police, six applications were moved through the CPO office, one complaint was received by Chief Minister Complaints Cell, six complaints were lodged at CCPO office whereas two complaints were pertaining to petitions. These complainants mainly related to allegations of misuse of powers, bribery, registration of false cases, illegal possessions, threats and torture, the spokesperson added. CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad said lodging of genuine complaints against any violation or misbehaviour of cops is the basic right of every citizen and strict disciplinary action has been initiated against the cops on regular basis if found guilty.