Eight sports complexes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved eight development schemes of the urban development sector at an estimated cost of Rs7.505 billion. The approved development schemes included Establishment of Sports Complex at Rakh Shahdara, Lahore, at the cost of Rs931.638 million, Establishment of Sports Complex in Sabzazar at the cost of Rs878.396 million, Establishment of Sports Complex Model Bazaar China Scheme, at the cost of Rs895.259 million, Establishment of Sports Complex Township at the cost of Rs1.111 billion, Establishment of Sports Complex Canal Bank near EME Society at the cost of Rs1.077 billion, Sports Complex in Tajpura at the cost of Rs504.286m, Sports Complex Singhpura at the cost of Rs1.118b and Sports Complex Shalamar at the cost of Rs989.151m.