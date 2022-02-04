Strict action against water thieves ordered

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has asked its field officers to take strict action against illegal water connections.

The decision was taken in a progress review meeting held here Thursday at Wasa head office under the chair of Agency’s DMD Ghafran Ahmed.

The meeting was attended by Director Allama Iqbal Town Abid Raza Syed, Director Ganj Bakhsh Town Sohail Sindhu, Director Gulberg Muhammad Latif, Director Ravi Town Hafiz Raheel and other officers.

Wasa DMD Ghafran Ahmed said that the purpose of the meeting was to review the progress regarding cleanliness and prompt redress of public grievances. He asked all the directors to submit report regarding desilting of all drains and sewer lines in their jurisdiction. He directed them to complete the process as soon as possible.

He directed that all towns should improve their performance as no negligence would be tolerated in redressing public grievances. He said that every director should take strict action against water thieves and illegal connections and special teams should be constituted at town level to expedite action against illegal connections. He asked the directors to include challans against water wasters in their water bills.

He said those who were involved in wasting precious ground water would be dealt strictly as they were playing with the future of the next generations. He also reviewed the ongoing development work of Wasa and directed the officials concerned to expedite it.