Free mid-day meal at school starts

LAHORE:Under School Education Department’s initiative of School Khana Programme, District Education Authority in collaboration with Allah Wallay Trust and a private motorcycle company started the programme at CDG Primary School Bhabara.

Minister for School Education Murad Raas was the chief guest at the event. To combat issues, including malnutrition, stunted growth among young students across the province School Education Department started the School Meal Programme also termed “School Khana Programme” in early 2020. The pace of the programme was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. So far 20 primary schools in Lahore are being provided with free mid-day meal every day.

Since the start of School Khana Programme, the impact on students has also been measured which has shown tremendous improvement in their learning abilities and physical growth. According to data collected from eight schools, the revised BMI of students saw a 77 per cent healthy upturn. Even the students that are still ‘underweight’ as per standards have shown improvement from their initial measurements. With betterment in basic health of their students these schools have seen an average increase of 33 per cent in their attendance as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Raas said, “Our children are the biggest asset that we have. Ensuring their holistic wellbeing is not only going to give them an opportunity to succeed in life but will also ensure that Pakistan has a bright future. For this it is crucial that every segment of the society contributes to their full capacity. Public-private partnerships have an immense potential to bring practical innovative solutions to problems exist our system faces.