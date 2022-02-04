Vaccination drive reviewed

LAHORE:The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch chaired an important meeting regarding RED-3 in his office.

He reviewed COVID-19 cases in all districts, bed occupancy and other managerial issues regarding phase-3 of Reach Every Door vaccination campaign which started on 1st of February and will go on till 14th February. Secretary P&SHD instructed all the CEOs to complete their given targets within time. He also reviewed performance of CEOs with insignificant vaccinated people in their districts and ordered them to pick up the pace.

Dr Haroon Jahangir, Sundas Irshaad, Director EPI Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and CEOs of all districts were present through video link. Imran Sikander Baloch said, "All resources are being used in RED-3 to provide vaccination to the general public at their doorstep. We are determined to completely vaccinate 70% of the population of the province. Till date 76% people have received their first dose of vaccination." While talking about targets and action plan of the campaign, he added, "On 1st and 2nd of February we vaccinated 1,400,000 people completely, while 500,000 received their first dose.

All the districts with higher number of vaccinated people are role models for other districts. All the CEOs with low vaccination ratio are instructed to improve their performance immediately. To keep the undisrupted flow at work and in school, it is imminent that we all work together to make RED-3 successful. And for that we are also monitoring vaccination record of all private and government hospitals regularly. All people above 18 years of age should also get a booster dose along with regular vaccination."

16 die from corona: Around 16 more patients died from corona while 1,463 new cases were reported on Thursday during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 483,825, while the death toll reached 13,198. The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number was reported in Lahore with 810 cases.