Two boys arrested for harassing schoolgirls

LAHORE:Two boys, one of them wearing Burqa, were arrested for harassing schoolgirls in the Shadbagh area here on Thursday.

The accused identified as Habib Dar and Shah Mir would stand in a street and harass the girls on their way to an academy. After a complaint police caught the suspects and registered a case.

MONEY reclaimed: Police recovered money of an old woman and handed it over to her. Police handed over Rs22 lac to a widow. Shumaila Bibi, widow of retired employee Muhammad Saeed Qazi, was released Rs22 lac as gratuity dues of her husband. But her nephew Abdul Jabbar and his friend Munir Ahmad fraudulently debited the amount from the account of the woman. Shumaila Bibi moved to Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and the CCPO after listening to her asked SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed to recover the amount. The SSP recovered the whole amount from the culprits and handed over to the woman. The woman met the CCPO and thanked him. SSP Ejaz Rasheed and other senior police officers were present.

TRAINING: Second phase of training of Anti-Riot Force (ARF) has commenced at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. Around 260 constables who had recently been transferred to ARF from Punjab Constabulary will go through the training programme under the supervision of SP ARF Muhammad Imran. A practical demonstration was presented before them.

hoax call: A man was booked for making a hoax call to police about robbery to grab investment money of his partner in Shahdara here on Thursday. Accused Arshad had a partnership with his friend. He according to a deed had to pay 0.6 million rupees to his partner. But he instead of paying the money, made a plan to dodge his partner. He made a call at 15 of a robbery. Police during checking found nothing. During investigation, the accused told the police he made a hoax call. He was booked in the case.

MAN HELD: A man has been arrested for an attempt to assault a girl in Hayer. Accused Mohsin lured a minor girl to a nearby shop and attempted to assault her. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint against him. Police arrested the suspect.

ACCIDENTS: Around nine people died and 977 were injured in 906 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this 542 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 435 minor injured were treated at the incident site.