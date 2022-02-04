Law on medicines sale to be amended: Yasmin

LAHORE:The Punjab government will introduce global best practices to modernise the health system as Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed suggestions from the officials who returned from Turkey after closely studying their health system here Thursday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretaries Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti and Ms Saleha Saeed, Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Drug Control Dr Sohail, Ahmer, Khalid Sharif, Professor Javed Chaudhry and other officials attended the meeting.

The minister reviewed proposals on digitisation of medicine procurement as well as integration of health MIS systems. Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti and Additional Secretary Dr Sohail gave briefing to the minister. Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti and Ahmer Khan gave a complete report on best practices in the Turkish healthcare system. The minister said the government had decided to amend the existing law on sale of medicines on prescription. Complete digitisation is the only way to stop over-the-counter sale of medicine. We need to digitise the entire system of medicine procurement. This will help to make the system transparent, she said, adding a seminar would be held next week to take on board all stakeholders. Compliance with existing laws on medicine sale, purchase, stock as well as G Schedule has to be enforced in letter and spirit. Digitalisation of the system shall be a step in the right direction to ensure compliance with rules. Those selling medicines without prescription must be penalised. Pharmacists have to be present at their respective pharmacies. There is no shortage of Panadol in Punjab and its availability is being ensured at all points. A new PC-1 shall be prepared for the digitalisation of the healthcare system. Availability of data gives true indication about the performance of a health facility. A project is evaluated based on the data analysis. A Digital Health Infrastructure Authority is being set up to modernise the health MIS system in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid said here Thursday that all mother and child hospitals would be empanelled in the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Sahulat Programme.

The minister chaired a meeting to review progress on Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Special Secretary SH&ME Dr Asif Tufail, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Children’s Hospital MD Professor Muhammad Saleem, Professor Dr Ayesha, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Athar, Professor Dr Noureen Akmal, Professor Dr Naveed, Dr Sophiya, Professor Dr Irfan, Dr Imran Waheed and officials of the C&W department attended the meeting. The minister discussed progress on setting up of different units at Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital with the steering committee members.

Nishtar-II project: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the site of under-construction Nishtar-II in Multan on Thursday and said that the hospital would be opened to the general public in October this year. The health minister also chaired a meeting of the stakeholders and reviewed progress on the project. The minister said that progress on the Nishtar-II Project was satisfactory and the hospital would be opened to the general public in October. This is a 500-bed facility and over the last half-a-century this is the first major addition of a general hospital in Multan.