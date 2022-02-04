ICU reconciles rival student organisations

PESHAWAR: The management of the Islamia College University (ICU) on Thursday settled the dispute between the two student organisations whose members had scuffled on the university premises the previous day. The student organizations — Islami Jamiat Talaba and Khalil Students Union — had clashed in the university over the arrangement of a music party by the latter.

The students had exchanged blows and slaps and pelted each other with stones. However, serious injuries had not been reported. The situation in the university was tense and there were fears of more clashes between the student bodies.

The jirga members included Prof Sareer Badshah, Prof Syed Kamal, administrative officer Akbar Amin Khan and some police officials. The two organizations pledged not to engage in any clash in future.