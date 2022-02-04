COVID-19: KP govt announces changes to next academic year

PESHAWAR: The KP government has announced changes to the next academic year due to the delay in intermittent closure of the educational institutions due to Covid-19.

A formal notification to this effect issued here on Thursday stated: “Due to delay caused by the Covid-19, the academic session for the year 2022-23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would start from August 1, 2022, and end on April 30, 2023. The new academic year in 2023-24 would start from May 31, 2023.” The decision seems to be a contradiction of the announcement made by Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai recently.

The minister had stated that no educational institution would be closed down.

If Covid-19 cases increase in any school, it would be smartly closed for not more than seven days, he had stated.

The minister had stressed the people to support the government in vaccinating children above the age of 12 and overcome the impediments to the process of education.

“We would have to learn going with the situation now,” he had stated in his video message.

The decision would affect nothing but only result in a waste of the time of students of the public sector educational institutions as their exams and other academic necessities would get delayed by at least four months.

The private schools, on the other hand, are not ready to obey the decision.

They would start their new session well on time - April 1 - as they cannot afford any break in fee collection.

The private school owners say that they have already suffered a lot by the first two rounds of the Covid-19. An owner of a private school told The News that they are going to hold the annual examination in time. “We would declare our result well in time - March 31 - and commence academic session from the very next day - April 1,” he said.