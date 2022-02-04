Passing out parade of Khassadars, Levies held in Tank

WANA: Passing out parade of 341 Levies and Khassadar personnel was held on Thursday upon completion of their police training under the help of FC Headquarters-South.

The ceremony was held at FC Fort, Manzai in Tank district. Commander DI Khan Task Force Brig Taimoor Younis was the chief guest of the ceremony that was also attended by Commandant Gomal Scouts, DPO South Waziristan Khanzeb Mohmand, Assistant Commissioner Jandola Allah Noor Shairani, South Waziristan district administration officers, civil and military officers and area elite.

Addressing the event, Brig Taimoor Younis said the police was fully capable and trained to deal with any emergency situation. He said that sacrifices rendered by KP police in war against militancy would not go in vain and would also always be remembered.

He said that Levies and Khassadar personnel had been trained by the instructors of the Pakistan Army and FC that would increase their professional capabilities and inculcate confidence in them to deal with such incidents in a better way.

Later, he distributed certificates and prizes among cadets.