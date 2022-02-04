Accused in double murder arrested; 2kg charas seized

MARDAN: District police arrested prime accused in a double-murder case while two drug smugglers were arrested and over 2kg charas recovered in a separate action on Thursday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that a woman had lodged FIR in the murder case of her father and mother. DPO Zahidullah Khan took notice of the incident and formed a team led by DSP rural Ejaz Khan.

The police team arrested the main accused, Ayaz, and also recovered weapon of offence from his possession. The police said raids were underway for the arrest of the remaining accused too.

Meanwhile, two accused were arrested while they were smuggling 2kg charas several bottles of liquor in a quinqi rickshaw. Sarvez Maseeh and Jameel Sagar were arrested and a case was lodged against them at Par Hoti police station.

Meanwhile, Mardan police have also arrested 18 proclaimed offenders and also recovered drugs and arms during search and strike operations recently. A police spokesman said that the district police had expedited operations against outlaws on the directive of the DPO and arrested 18 POs during the last two days.