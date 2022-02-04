Young prosecution officers postings backed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prosecution Officers Welfare Association has welcomed the recent order by the KP government of posting young officers in BS 19 as District In charge of the Prosecution.

Zafar Abbas Mirza, the president of the association, stated in a press release that the postings of young blood as the district in-charge prosecution would boost the morale of the young prosecution officers and their postings would bring about a healthy change to the service.

These postings will improve the coordination among police, prosecution and judiciary. This will better the quality of investigation and result in a successful prosecution, he added.