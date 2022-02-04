Steps being taken to promote agriculture, says minister

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that the present government was using all resources to provide maximum facilities to landowners and farmers as it wanted to increase domestic production and agriculture.

“Farmers are playing an important role in self-sufficiency. Numerous projects started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under National Agriculture Emergency Programme are very important for sustainable development in agriculture and livestock sectors,” he told reporters during a visit to Tarnab Research farm here.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan was also present on the occasion.

He said according to the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision agriculture and livestock sectors were being made self-sustainable which will directly benefit the poor farmers, cattle breeders and farmers. “Under the Agriculture Transformation Program, fertilizers and seed subsidies, innovation in the field of agriculture and upgradation of institutions are at the forefront.” They inspected various testing laboratories and sections and inquired from the staff about the work.

In the briefing, ADP, AIP, Gomal Zam Dam, Command Area Development, establishment of Agricultural and Veterinary Universities and other important projects were discussed in detail. The Federal and provincial ministers stressed the need for the improvement and development of the agriculture sector as development of agriculture can play an important role in the economy of any country. Provincial Minister Mohibullah Khan said that through the Gomal Zam Dam Command Area Development Project more than 100,000 acres of uncultivable area has been brought under cultivation.