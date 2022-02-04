Trade with Afghanistan: Traders want in-cash-on-counter facility extended

PESHAWAR: The traders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday urged the government to extend the in-cash-on-counter facility for next six months to carry out smooth trade with Afghanistan and onward regional countries.

The issues were raised at a joint meeting of Dry-port, Pakistan Railways and Land Route Export Standing Committees of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Chamber’s House here.

The SCCI’s President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, senior vice-president Imran Khan Mohmand, Chairman the Chamber’s Standing Committee on Dry-port and Pakistan Railways and former SVP Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, and Chairman the SCCI’s Standing Committee on Land Route Export Imtiaz Ahmad Ali and others attended the meeting.

The traders said the declaration policy should be implemented in letter and spirit at borders in light of the decision of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The traders expressed their annoyance that the government’s decision regarding increasing the number of export items to Afghanistan was yet to be materialized.

The businessmen also called for making the banking channels fully functional between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Hasnain Khurshid urged the government to give extension in cash-on-counter facility for next six months to carry out smooth trade with Afghanistan and onward regional countries.

He also called for implementation of the government’s decision regarding increasing the number of export items to Afghanistan from four to 16 in Pakistani currency to enhance the quantum of trade with neighbouring Afghanistan.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi in his opening remarks demanded to make Azakel Dry-port functional, restoration of Goods in Transit to Afghanistan (GITA) service, relaunch of export/cargo train Peshawar and serious initiatives to resolve traders’ issues.

He said Pakistan Railways, a national entity, had always played a pivotal role in boosting up the national economy, facilitating traders’ community and collecting hefty amounts on the head of freight, which was added to the national kitty.

However, he noted after the closure of the freight train from Peshawar, Pakistan Railways was not only losing huge revenue, but it was also elevating difficulties for the trading community.

During a questions and answers session, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali informed the house that the government through State Bank of Pakistan had issued a notification regarding declaration of dollars at the border.

However, he complained some commercial banks were reluctant to implement this decision and used delaying tactics, creating difficulties to traders on both sides of the border.

Marina Ateeq and Dr Wajid Ali also spoke on the occasion and assured the participants to take every possible step to facilitate Pak-Afghan trade and resolve traders’ issues on priority basis.