Religious scholar injured in knife attack

SWABI: A well-known religious scholar, Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani, was injured when a local person attacked him with a dagger here on Thursday, a police official said.
District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan told reporters that Mufti Haqqani, a resident of Wazirabad village in Nowshera, had come to deliver sermon at Madrassa Shamsiya Darul-Tauheed, Manki, when a youth attacked him with a dagger all of a sudden.
The accused, identified as Musa Khan of Manki village, was arrested by the people and handed over to the police.
Mufti Haqqani told police that he had delivered a speech in which he had condemned the use of ice drug that infuriated the accused and he targetted him with a dagger.
