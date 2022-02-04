 
Friday February 04, 2022
Peshawar

Two kids drown

February 04, 2022

BARA: Two kids drowned in a pond in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district, local and official sources said on Thursday.

Zainab and Inam Khan were playing with each other near a pond when they fell into it and drowned in the Qaziabad area, which is inhabited Shalobar tribe.

Local people informed the authorities concerned, who reached the place and recovered the bodies.

