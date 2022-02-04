Dialogue participants call for interfaith harmony

MANSEHRA: The participants of an interfaith dialogue have stressed upon the followers of different religions to practise their personal beliefs without hurting the sentiments of others.

“Islam orders the formation of such an ideal society where the rights of every human being are protected without his caste, creed and religion,” Maulana Waliur Rehman, the prayer leader of the central mosque in the Siran valley, told the dialogue held here on Thursday.

The men and women from different walks of life and minority community members attended the dialogues, which was organised by the Saibaan Development Organisation in collaboration with the Aawaz district forum in connection with the World Interfaith Harmony Week 2022.

Maulana Waliur Rehman said that the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) said had stressed the need for respecting others.

Sher Luqman Gill, a Christian community member, said that the religious minorities were living with peace and harmony and enjoying freedom of speech and worship.

“Allah showers his mercy on every human being irrespective of his faith and religion and we should follow this philosophy to live together with peace and love,” Gill said.

Priest Haroon Bhatti also called for exercising restraint.

Ashiq Khan, a civil society member, said that educational curricula in the country should be changed to incorporate lessons of interfaith harmony.

The project manager of Aawaz 11, Mohammad Zahoor, said the Constitution of Pakistan protected the rights of the religious minorities.