Admission for E-Rozgaar training announced

Rawalpindi : Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2022 has been announced for unemployed youth of the Rawalpindi district.

According to Center Manager, Muhammad Shujja, the applications are now open for free training of digital skills and freelancing under E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2022. He informed that the youngsters who have completed 16 years of education can get registered to become part of the training programme for free courses of E-Commerce, Technical, Content Marketing and Advertising, Creative Designing, Digital and Social Media Marketing.

The students would be imparted three-month training for freelancing, profile making and order taking skills. He informed that the E-Rozgaar Centers were working here in Comsats University and Rawalpindi Women University. The purpose of the programme is to provide earning opportunities to the youth through IT and freelancing training and the program has been a success as its trainees have earned over 350 million rupees in the past few years.

Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply through the e-Rozgaar website www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk. The unemployed youth of Punjab under 35 years of age may apply for the training programme. The training programme was launched by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Government of Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board.