ITP expedites actions against lane discipline violators

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Thursday intensified crackdown on heavy transport vehicles and motorbikes involved in violation of lane discipline at major thoroughfares to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal directed all zonal DSPs and beat inspectors to take stern action against drivers violating rules pertaining to seat belt, helmets, lane usage and routes, said a news release. He asked the traffic wardens to adopt decent attitude while issuing fine tickets to motorists, adding that humiliating behavior to the citizens would not be tolerated.

He said inspectors and beat in-charges would be solely responsible for ensuring traffic discipline in their respective beats. He asked for taking strict departmental action against those performing negligence during duty time and rewards to the officers and ‘jawans’ doing their duties efficiently. Similarly, the ITP Education Wing would provide awareness to the citizens about road safety rules on various highways.