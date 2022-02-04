9 drug peddlers, 2 land grabbers arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested nine drug-peddlers during crackdown on the menace in the city, a police spokesman said.

He said that, following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, an anti-drug campaign had been launched in the city to curb the menace.

Following these directions, a Ramna police team raided at different locations and arrested three drug-peddlers identified as Muhammad Raizwan, Rustam Khan and Muhammad Usman and recovered 1,380 gram heroin from their possession. Golra police team arrested a drug-peddler Muhammad Umer and recovered 1,210 gram heroin. Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused Muhammad Ismail and Shahzad and recovered 1,140 gram heroin from their possession.

Meanwhile Secretariat police team arrested three bootleggers namely Faizan, Fayyaz and Nasir and recovered five bottles wine from their possession.

Meanwhile, as directed by the IGP (Islamabad) to eradicate land grabbing and illegal occupation from capital, a grand operation was conducted last night against land grabbers in areas of rural zone, a police spokesman said on Thursday. During this crackdown, he said that two land-grabbers were arrested by the Koral police station.

According to the details, a police team under supervision of SP Rural Zia Ud-Din Ahmed, headed by SDPO Abid Ikram, SHO (Koral) along with officials conducted a raid and arrested 02 notorious accused namely Kashif Khan and Shahid Noor Khan in case FIR No. 130/22.