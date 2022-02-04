PNCA displays art collections

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Art Division on Thursday organized an art exhibition, titled ‘Forms of Existence’ to pay tribute to a legendary master artist Rabia Zuberi.

The show is an amalgamation of drawings, sculptures and paintings from National Art Gallery’s permanent collection. The senior officials of the show will be on display till 10 February 2022. COVID SOPS will be strictly followed at the premises of display. Rabia Zuberi, sometime referred to in Pakistan as Queen Mother of Arts, was a sculptor, painter, former chairperson of the Pakistan Arts Council, teacher and Pakistan’s first woman sculptor.