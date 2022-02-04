TNFJ to protest on Rajab 25

Islamabad : The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board Quaid-e-Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has announced to stage nationwide protest on Rajab 25, says a press release.

Addressing to a meeting of Tehreek Nafaz e Fiqh e Jafariya (TNFJ) Core Committee he said that the mourning protest is going to be the first step against confiscation of constitutional and legal rights of the Shia school of thought as we have been notifying the government about Maktab e Tashayyo’s discontent for several months.

He stressed that we cannot stay silent on uprooting of Pakistan’s foundation. Reiterating his resolve, Agha Syed Hamid Ali said that we have offered all kinds of sacrifices for the protection and strengthening of Pakistan at all stages and will continue to be available for the sake of beloved motherland in future. He said that unwarranted restrictions are imposed on ‘Azadari’, FIRs being registered against ‘Azadars’ and ‘Zakireen’ under false allegations, personal law of the followers of Shia school of thought has been attacked through controversial amendment bill in Family Laws.