2 COVID-19 deaths from Pindi, 894 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another two lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while as many as 894 individuals have tested positive for the infection from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district.

The positivity rate of the infection has been recorded as well over 10 per cent in the region in the last 24 hours as it was 10.86 per cent in ICT and 9.16 per cent in Rawalpindi district. According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, as many, as 754 new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 from ICT against 6,945 tests conducted in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 10.86 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that confirmation of 894 patients from the region has taken tally to 171,268 of which 2,226 patients have died of the illness. It is alarming that the number of active cases from the twin cities is still well over 17,150.

The virus has so far claimed a total of 982 lives from the federal capital from where as many as 129,758 patients have so far reported of which 114,174 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital has been recorded as 14,602 on Thursday after the recovery of 1,104 patients in the last 24 hours.

Death of another two patients due to coronavirus illness from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken death toll to 1,244 while 140 new patients have been reported from the district taking the tally to 41,510 of which 37,680 patients have achieved a cure. The number of active cases of the disease from the district was 2,586 on Thursday of which 64 confirmed patients were admitted to the healthcare facilities in the district while 2,522 were in home isolation.