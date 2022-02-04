Punjab Open postponed due to Covid

KARACHI: The prestigious Punjab Open has been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation in Punjab.

It was to be organised by Punjab Squash Association (PSA) in Lahore from March 22-26.

“Punjab Open was part of the Punjab Games which have been postponed due to the pandemic situation in the province,” said an official of PSA while talking to ‘The News’.

The 2022 Punjab Games were scheduled to be held in Lahore from January 24-27 but the provincial government postponed them for an indefinite period following the advice of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The rescheduling of the games will be decided after the matches of the Pakistan Super League in Lahore from February 10-27.

Interestingly, the PSA initially conveyed to Pakistan Squash Federation in its last Annual General Meeting that they would organise the Pakistan Open.

But the PSA changed the name of the prestigious Pakistan Open and registered it as Punjab Open.