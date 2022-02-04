 
Friday February 04, 2022
Sports

Federer, Nadal to team up at Laver Cup

By AFP
February 04, 2022

LONDON: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to team up for Europe against the rest of the world in the fifth edition of the Laver Cup later this year.

The announcement on Thursday comes despite uncertainty over Federer’s future in tennis following a long period of inaction after knee surgery.

