Al-Jalil Developers acquire co-ownership of Qalandars

LAHORE: Real estate giants Al-Jalil Developers have acquired the co-ownership of the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars. An MOU signing ceremony was held in Lahore to seal the deal.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Hassan Warraich, CEO Al-Jalil Group of Companies, said that the reason behind this partnership is the similarity between LQ and AJD’s visions to empower the youth.

Lahore Qalandars' emotional brand is exactly in line with AJD’s plans for holistic community building, he said and added spoke about the grand vision for building a state of the art sports facility for Lahore Qalandars at Marina Sports City, Al-Noor Orchard project, whose entire raison d'être is to provide a conducive environment to groom players who can compete at the international level.

Atif Rana, CEO Lahore Qalandars, said that Lahore Qalandars primary objective was youth development within communities.

Also in attendance were Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi, CEO Al-Noor Orchard, Malik Khalid Dhudi, Director Commercial Al-Jalil Developers, Sardar Aslam Warraich, and Director Cricket Operations Lahore Qalandars, Aqib Javed. This partnership shows immense potential to develop the brand of cricket in particular and sports in general and promises to pave the way for nation building via community development.