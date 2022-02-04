Today’s Fixture

ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob and Noor Malik will vie for the Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Ranking Tennis singles title...
KARACHI: UEFA pro-licence coaching panel, also carrying Dennis Ricardo Baino of Belgium, arrived here on Thursday from...
ABU DHABI: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will attempt to lead Chelsea to more silverware and a first Club World Cup...
BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic on Thursday said he plans to provide his “version” of what happened during the fiasco...
PARIS: The Winter Olympic competition stretches over 18 days, offering the chance for remarkable athletes to showcase...
YAOUNDE: Sadio Mane hailed his Senegal teammates after they beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in Yaounde to reach their second...
