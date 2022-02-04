Kings seek turnaround in HBL PSL clash with Zalmi today

KARACHI: The 2020 winners Karachi Kings will be desperately looking to notch their first win when they lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in their fourth-round fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Friday (today).

The match starts at 7:30pm.

Kings will be under immense pressure as they have lost three matches on the trot. After losing to Multan Sultans by seven wickets in their opener, Kings were demolished by Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets and downed by Lahore Qalandars by six wickets.

During the past few days, Kings players did a hard workout both on the practice field and gym.

It is expected that their off-colour skipper Babar Azam will carry the Kings’ batting load. Babar made a couple of reasonable scores in the last three games but those did not match his stature as he is a world-class player and his team expects bigger contributions from him.

He is expected to give a decent start along with in-form Sharjeel Khan, who has played two good knocks. Sharjeel has been timing the ball very well and will be a real threat to Zalmi’s frontline pacemen who have not been impressive in the tournament.

Kings will also expect Mohammad Nabi to show his class with the willow. Nabi has been a tough batsman and in today’s game his role in the middle order will be important.

Joe Clarke and Imad Wasim look in fine touch but what Kings need is something stunning from them. Kings have managed scores of 124-5, 113 all out and 170-7.

Kings are lucky that eventually their key bowler Mohammad Amir is now fit. He bowled with speed in the nets and is expected to carry the bowling load of Kings who also have Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Nabi and Lewis Gregory.

Meanwhile, Zalmi will try to further improve their performance. Zalmi not only need to improve their fielding but they are performing below expectations in both batting and bowling as well.

After beating Quetta Gladiators in their opener by five wickets, Zalmi were downed by Islamabad United by nine wickets and Lahore Qalandars by 29 runs. Yes, they have got their opening pair of Kamran Akmal and Hazratullah Zazai which have returned after recovering from Covid.

Although Zazai fell without scoring against Lahore on Wednesday, Kamran looked elegant and played a fine knock. It shows that he is in great nick and it is expected that he will play his real innings against the Kings frontline bowlers in Friday’s show.

Hussain Talat looked a bit off-colour against Lahore, but is a very good all-rounder and has already played a superb knock in this tournament. Haider Ali also showed his form on Wednesday as he managed some fine strokes before falling on 49.

Sherfane Rutherford is another top batsman and his role with the bat will also be crucial for Zalmi as usual. Rutherford has been timing the ball very well, already having scored a fine fifty. Skipper Wahab Riaz, Ben Cutting and Usman Qadir are key bowlers of Zalmi. Zalmi need to play Arshad Iqbal who is a very good paceman and he can play a major role in his team’s performances. Arshad, who had tested positive for covid-19, is now available for selection. Toss no longer plays a role as the last three games have been won by teams which defended the totals.

Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza will supervise the match while Iftikhar Ahmed will be the match referee.