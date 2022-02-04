‘Government has approved new PSB constitution’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza officially announced on Thursday during a press conference that the government has approved the new Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) constitution.
“We have approved a new discipline/rule for every federation in the new PSB Constitution that was approved by the Federal Cabinet recently. We have sent the new constitution for printing and the copies will be shared with all sports scribes once it is available in the shape of a book,” she said.
Dr Fahmida said the government had made marked changes in the PSB constitution according to which federations will have to follow the prescribed rules. “We have evolved a system and every federation will have to follow it. There will now be no parallel federation nor there will be any fake club; the government will monitor everything,” the minister asserted.
ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob and Noor Malik will vie for the Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Ranking Tennis singles title...
KARACHI: UEFA pro-licence coaching panel, also carrying Dennis Ricardo Baino of Belgium, arrived here on Thursday from...
ABU DHABI: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will attempt to lead Chelsea to more silverware and a first Club World Cup...
BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic on Thursday said he plans to provide his “version” of what happened during the fiasco...
PARIS: The Winter Olympic competition stretches over 18 days, offering the chance for remarkable athletes to showcase...
YAOUNDE: Sadio Mane hailed his Senegal teammates after they beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in Yaounde to reach their second...
Comments