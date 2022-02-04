‘Government has approved new PSB constitution’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza officially announced on Thursday during a press conference that the government has approved the new Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) constitution.

“We have approved a new discipline/rule for every federation in the new PSB Constitution that was approved by the Federal Cabinet recently. We have sent the new constitution for printing and the copies will be shared with all sports scribes once it is available in the shape of a book,” she said.

Dr Fahmida said the government had made marked changes in the PSB constitution according to which federations will have to follow the prescribed rules. “We have evolved a system and every federation will have to follow it. There will now be no parallel federation nor there will be any fake club; the government will monitor everything,” the minister asserted.