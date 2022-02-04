Judicial work

With a new chief justice – Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial – taking charge of the Supreme Court, it is time to look at the many challenges the country is facing – challenges that inevitably end up at the door of the higher judiciary. One of the most significant indicators of the judiciary’s success – as the new CJP has also highlighted in his observations at a full-court reference held for former CJ Justice Gulzar– is its ability to clear the backlog of pending cases. Outlining the roadmap for the Supreme Court during his tenure, the chief justice underscored the backlog of cases as one of the two major challenges – the other being ‘scandalisation’ of judges. It is very important to find a way to reduce the case backlog in the country. Long delays in the process essentially mean many people receive no justice at all and cases remain pending for years. The former chief justice had made provisions for cases to be heard via video link, notably during the Covid-19 pandemic, when at least eight judges were hit by the virus and could not appear in court. Other steps of a similar nature are required to clear the massive backlog of cases and move forward in ensuring justice for all.

The past few years have seen an increasing focus on the higher judiciary, partly due to high-profile cases, and partly due to the astounding number of suo-motu notices taken, some of which could be seen as intervening in matters beyond judicial jurisdiction. Some of the attention has no doubt led to what could be seen as scandalisation of the judiciary. It is no doubt absolutely necessary, for justice to be done, that judges are not made the target of scorn or baseless allegations regarding their character and person. To ensure this, we need to let go of some of the less laudatory baggage of our judicial history – from the ‘doctrine of necessity’ to the way institutional boundaries have been crossed through unnecessary judicial interventions. It is time now – as Chief Justice Bandial has also stressed – that the constitution and law be upheld. Primarily, Pakistan needs a pro-people justice system without any compromise on its fundamental tenets. The country needs protection of human rights at all costs and no excuse should be admissible for violating fundamental rights such as freedoms of assembly, association, expression, and movement. Whenever unconstitutional and illegal measures get an approval from the apex courts, it spells doom for democracy and human rights. A non-interventionary and principled higher judiciary that works within constitutional boundaries can help set a judicial standard in the country under a new chief justice.